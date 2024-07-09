Assam police seizes large quantity of illegal Arunchali liquor in Dhemaji
Machkhowa Police in Dhemaji district, Assam, seized a substantial quantity of illegal Arunachali liquor on July 9. A vehicle used for transporting the contraband was also confiscated, and investigations are ongoing to nab the culprits.
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Machkhowa Police in Dhemaji district, Assam, carried out a major search operation on July 9 which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal Arunachali liquor, dealing a substantial blow to the illicit trade.
The raid also led to the confiscation of a Hyundai Eon vehicle bearing the registration number AS-04L-3160. The vehicle was being used to transport the contraband.
Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the illicit operation.
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