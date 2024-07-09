Machkhowa Police in Dhemaji district, Assam, carried out a major search operation on July 9 which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal Arunachali liquor, dealing a substantial blow to the illicit trade.

The raid also led to the confiscation of a Hyundai Eon vehicle bearing the registration number AS-04L-3160. The vehicle was being used to transport the contraband.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the illicit operation.