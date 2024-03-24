Assam police in collaboration with the flying squad team conducted a joint operation resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Assam's Biswanath district on Saturday.

The Biswanath district police reported the confiscation of 14 cartons totaling 124.475 litresnof illegally transported IMFL. Alongside the liquor law enforcement also seized a four-wheeler and a motorcycle believed to be involved in the illicit activity.

Furthermore, two individuals a male and a female were apprehended by authorities in connection with the case.

This recent operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor trade in the region. In a similar incident last September, the Excise Department of Assam seized 45 cartons of illegal IMFL in Sonitpur district.

In a separate enforcement action, Assam Rifles intercepted a drug trafficking attempt in the Bagha area of Cachar District. Acting on credible intelligence, the team seized 97 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 68 lakh and apprehended a suspect.

Following standard procedure the seized items and the detained individual were handed over to the Dholai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

These operations reflect the authorities' commitment to combatting illegal activities such as liquor smuggling and drug trafficking, aiming to maintain law and order in Assam's communities.