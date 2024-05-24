Assam Police seizes narcotic substances worth Rs 8.5 crore in Cachar
Cachar Police, in conjunction with the Assam Rifles, conducted two successful anti-narcotics operations resulting in the confiscation of 20,000 YABA tablets and 418 grams of brown sugar. The total value of the seized narcotics is estimated at Rs 8.5 crore. Four suspects linked to the drug trade have been arrested and are under investigation.
- Cachar Police and Assam Rifles seize 20,000 YABA tablets and 418 grams of brown sugar in anti-narcotics drives.
- Estimated value of the seized substances amounts to Rs 8.5 crore, leading to the apprehension of 4 individuals involved in the drug trade.
- Assam Chief Minister praises law enforcement for successful operations against drug trafficking.
Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, conducted 2 successful anti-narcotics operations leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of illicit substances.
During the operations, 20,000 YABA tablets and 418 grams of brown sugar were confiscated, with an estimated value of Rs 8.5 crore. 4 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade were apprehended and are now in custody, pending further investigation.
The collaborative efforts between the Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles have dealt a severe blow to the drug network operating in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to commend the Assam Police for their successful operations.
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