Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, conducted 2 successful anti-narcotics operations leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of illicit substances.

During the operations, 20,000 YABA tablets and 418 grams of brown sugar were confiscated, with an estimated value of Rs 8.5 crore. 4 individuals involved in the illegal drug trade were apprehended and are now in custody, pending further investigation.

The collaborative efforts between the Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles have dealt a severe blow to the drug network operating in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to commend the Assam Police for their successful operations.