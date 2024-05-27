Assam Police seizes over 1 kg of cannabis in Dibrugarh, arrests one
Dibrugarh police conducted a successful raid, seizing over 1 kilogram of cannabis and arresting one individual. The raid was carried out following a tip-off about illegal activities at a residence in Bokul Majgaon.
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Assam Police seizes over 1 kg of cannabis in Dibrugarh, arrests one
Acting on a tip-off, Dibrugarh police conducted a successful raid leading to the seizure of over 1 kilogram of cannabis.
A team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Lahowal Police Station, accompanied by staff, searched the residence of one Jumma Rahman in Bokul Majgaon. During the search, officers discovered 1.040 kilograms of cannabis hidden in a plastic bag.
The police have taken Jumma Rahman into custody and initiated further investigations into the source of the contraband.
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