The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended three suspected drug peddlers following a raid at Urban Inn Lodge, Room No. 106, located at Bye-Lane 3, Sadhani Path, Rukmini Gaon. The raid, conducted on the evening of June 18 under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, led to the seizure of significant quantities of suspected heroin and other contraband items.

During the operation, the STF seized two soap boxes and 34 vials containing suspected heroin, totaling 69 grams. Additionally, Rs. 5700 in cash, 200 empty vials, four mobile phones, and a .32 pistol-like metallic gas lighter were recovered. Acting on leads provided by the apprehended individuals, the STF also seized a Swift Tour vehicle (registration number AS 01 FA 0208) and a Honda Aviator (registration number AS 01 DQ 3334) from the lodge’s campus.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Aftar Hussain, 32, from Nowapara, Satgaon, Kamrup (M); Khiyati Ranjan Gogoi, 26, from Banipur, near the railway station, Dibrugarh; and Saddam Hussain, 28, from near Panjabari Public School, Satgaon, Kamrup (M).

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the network involved.

In a separate incident, based on source information, a team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at Lalmati, under Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. During this raid, a drug peddler was apprehended along with 27 vials containing 36 grams of heroin, cash, and a mobile handset.