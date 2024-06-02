In a significant crackdown, Jamuguri Police have seized 2.8 kilograms of fake gold and arrested seven individuals involved in the scam. The operation led to the confiscation of 1.4 kilograms of fake gold from two separate locations.

Among the arrested suspects are Matibur Rahman, Billal Hussain, and Rasidul Islam. These individuals were apprehended in connection with the fraudulent activities related to the fake gold trade.

The police operation targeted multiple locations based on intelligence inputs, resulting in the discovery of the counterfeit gold. This seizure is part of a broader effort by law enforcement to curb the circulation of fake gold in the region.