Rowta police seized 21 grams of heroin in Jhargaon, leading to the arrest of a suspected trafficker. Acting on a tip-off, a large team of officers conducted a raid at a hotel in Jhargaon while the suspect was having tea.

The arrested individual, Karma Namaz, a 21-year-old from Ankaling PWD Road in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, was found in possession of the heroin, which was concealed in two soap boxes. Initial investigations suggest that Namaz intended to purchase the heroin in Rowta and transport it to Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the seizure, Namaz was detained and brought to the Rowta police station for further interrogation. Authorities are investigating to uncover more details about the trafficking operation and potential accomplices.