In a joint operation conducted by Fakirganj Police Station and South Salmara Police Station staff led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police) Naimuddin, one accused person has been arrested. The arrested individual is identified as Habijur Islam, aged 26, son of Kushan Ali, residing in Naskara village under Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri district.

During the operation, which was based on secret information, Habijur Islam was apprehended, and two soap cases filled with suspected heroin drugs, weighing 23.16 grams, were recovered from his possession.

All necessary procedures were diligently observed at the Police Outpost, and the accused will be forwarded to judicial custody today.