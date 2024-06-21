Assam Police seizes over 240 grams of heroin from passenger on Rajdhani Express
Assam Police recovered 242 grams of heroin from a passenger on the Rajdhani Express during a routine check. The passenger was transporting the drug from Dimapur to Muzaffarpur.
Advertisement
240g Heroin Seized on Rajdhani Express
Assam Police recovered 20 packets of suspected heroin, also known as brown sugar, weighing a total of 242 grams from a passenger on Train No. 20503 Rajdhani Express.
The passenger, identified as Rahul Kumar, 26, son of Jaymangal Rai from Mazorkhul village in West Imphal, Manipur, was found in possession of the contraband during a routine check. He was transporting the illegal substance from Dimapur to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.
The seizure occurred during a thorough inspection of the train, aimed at curbing the transportation of illegal drugs. The authorities have initiated legal action against Rahul Kumar following the recovery.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today