

Assam Police recovered 20 packets of suspected heroin, also known as brown sugar, weighing a total of 242 grams from a passenger on Train No. 20503 Rajdhani Express.

The passenger, identified as Rahul Kumar, 26, son of Jaymangal Rai from Mazorkhul village in West Imphal, Manipur, was found in possession of the contraband during a routine check. He was transporting the illegal substance from Dimapur to Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The seizure occurred during a thorough inspection of the train, aimed at curbing the transportation of illegal drugs. The authorities have initiated legal action against Rahul Kumar following the recovery.