Acting on credible information, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Kapil Pathak conducted a targeted raid in Khanapara, under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station.

During the operation the STF arrested two alleged drug peddlers. The raid resulted in the seizure of 25 vials containing approximately 37 grams of heroin. In addition to the narcotics, authorities also confiscated a sum of cash and a mobile handset believed to be associated with the illicit drug trade.

Inspector Kapil Pathak, overseeing the operation, emphasized the significance of the raid in disrupting drug networks operating in the region. The STF's swift action was prompted by specific intelligence, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and its associated criminal activities.

Further details regarding the identities of the arrested individuals, the exact amount of cash seized, and any additional findings from the operation are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.