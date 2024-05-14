In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Golaghat Police, in collaboration with Jorhat Police, intercepted a major drug operation near the New Sonowal Forest Beat Office under Mariani PS. The operation led to the seizure of 358.36 grams of drugs concealed in 30 soap boxes and the arrest of a drug peddler.

The joint police operation also resulted in the seizure of a vehicle used in the trafficking scheme. This bust marks another success in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Authorities highlighted the coordinated efforts between the Golaghat and Jorhat police departments, emphasizing the importance of such collaborations in effectively addressing and curbing illegal drug activities.