In two separate operations conducted by the Assam Police, significant quantities of suspected cannabis were seized, leading to the apprehension of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug trafficking.

In the first operation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector (UB) Aditya Borah of Manikpur Police Station apprehended Bijay Baishya of Pachim Kushlaiguri, Manikpur. The team seized a substantial 41.340 kilograms of suspected cannabis from Baishya's possession. This operation, led by SI Aditya Borah, reflects the diligent efforts of law enforcement in curbing illicit drug activities in the area.

Simultaneously, in another successful operation, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Barbaruah Police Station, along with supporting staff, intercepted Basanta Kurmi, aged 22, and Azaad alias Teru Kurmi, aged 55, both residents of Jagalani Grant Gaon, under Bogibeel Outpost. The team seized 2.806 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possession. This operation underscores the proactive measures taken by law enforcement to combat the illegal drug trade.

The Assam Police, through these operations, demonstrate their commitment to maintaining law and order and combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region. The apprehension of individuals involved in such illicit activities sends a strong message against the proliferation of narcotics and contributes to the safety and security of the community.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the ongoing investigations into these cases.