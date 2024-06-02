Assam Police seizes over 500 grams of cannabis in Baksa, one arrested
Assam Police conducted a raid in Baksa district, seizing over 500 grams of cannabis and arresting one person. The operation was led by Salbari Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilotpal Saikia.
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Cannabis Bust in Assam: One Arrested
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police raided Simlaguri in the Salbari area of Baksa district, leading to the arrest of a ganja trader. The operation was spearheaded by Salbari Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilotpal Saikia.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Gulap Rabbanu, a resident of Govindapur under Govardhana police station. Rabbanu was caught with 557 grams of cannabis during the raid at a paan shop in Simlaguri.
Following the seizure, Rabbanu is currently under police interrogation to gather further information about his involvement in the drug trade and potential connections to other traffickers.
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