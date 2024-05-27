In a meticulously coordinated operation involving Golaghat Police, Merapani Police, and the F/142 CRPF, a significant blow has been dealt to the illicit drug trade in the region. The joint effort resulted in the apprehension of four individuals and the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin, exposing the clandestine underbelly of the area's drug trafficking network.

The quartet, identified as Ainul Haque, Tafiq Ali, Abu Bakar, and his wife Anjuma Begum, were arrested in a decisive move that highlights the unwavering commitment of Golaghat Police to combatting criminal activities. They were apprehended from a Bolero vehicle bearing the registration number AS 05 Q 9697, within which 41 plastic soap boxes were found meticulously packed with heroin, totaling 505.05 grams.

This operation, reminiscent of a well-rehearsed symphony, underscores the dedication and bravery of the officers involved. It stands as a testament to their unwavering resolve to pursue justice and uphold law and order in the region.