Assam Police has successfully executed a series of anti-drug operations, resulting in the recovery of illicit substances valued at over Rs 8 crore. This crackdown aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to stringent action against drug-related crimes.

Based on credible intelligence, the Biswanath Police intercepted a vehicle at a Naka Point on National Highway 15, seizing 314 kilograms of Ganja worth approximately Rs 1.57 crore. This operation underscores the police's dedication to combating drug trafficking in the region.

In a parallel operation, Cachar Police conducted two special raids in Silchar and Ramnagar, recovering 572 grams of heroin and 10,000 YABA tablets with a combined value of around Rs 7 crore. Authorities reported the apprehension of one suspect during these operations, further emphasizing their relentless efforts to dismantle drug networks operating in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma has reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offenses, stating that such stringent measures will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.

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