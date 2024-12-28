In a major operation on December 27, Assam police apprehended an individual and intercepted a vehicle, leading to the recovery of 532.46 grams of heroin.



The illicit drugs, concealed in secret compartments of the vehicle, are estimated to have a market value of Rs 3.5 crore.



Commending the efforts of the police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the success of the operation through a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated, "Based on input from an apprehended individual, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin upon thorough search. The seized drugs is worth Rs 3.5crore and was hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice #AssamAgainstDrugs."





Earlier, Assam's Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with the Cachar district police conducted a late-night operation on December 21 in Silchar, which led to the seizure of 60,000 Yaba tablets and heroin worth 125 grams. One person was also apprehended in this connection.

The operation was conducted on Silcoori Road by a joint team led by STF Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The apprehended individual was identified as Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Cachar's Sonai, who was allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

"We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar from Sonai of Cachar district, while he was transporting narcotics. We recovered and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from his possession," said Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

STF Chief Mahanta said that the market value of the seized drugs is "estimated at around Rs 20 crore."