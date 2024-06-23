Assam Police seizes suspected cannabis in Guwahati
Central Guwahati Police raided Narengi Lala Basti and seized 1.571 kilograms of suspected cannabis. One individual, Alaka Dey, was arrested and will face court charges on June 24.
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Assam Police seizes suspected cannabis in Guwahati
The Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Noonmati Police Station conducted a successful raid on a hideout in Narengi Lala Basti, Guwahati.
The operation resulted in the seizure of 1.571 kilograms of suspected cannabis (ganja).
During the raid, law enforcement apprehended one individual, identified as Alaka Dey. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the court on Monday, June 24, to face charges related to the possession of illegal substances.
This operation is part of the ongoing "War on Drugs" campaign by local authorities, aimed at curbing the distribution and use of illicit substances in the region.
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