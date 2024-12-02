In a significant breakthrough in Assam's anti-drug campaign, the Cachar Police arrested an individual and seized 1,20,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 36 crore during a special operation in Silchar on December 2. Acting on credible intelligence, authorities intercepted two vehicles and discovered 12 packets of the contraband.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the efforts of the police in their ongoing fight against drugs. Sharing the development on X, he stated, "Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in Silchar today, intercepting two vehicles and apprehending an individual. The search led to the recovery of 12 packets containing 1,20,000 Yaba tablets, valued at ₹36 crore. Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless dedication to the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign!"

The operation underscores Assam Police’s commitment to curbing drug trafficking under the state’s flagship anti-drug initiative.

Also read: Assam: AIUDF suspends Algapur MLA for 6 years over alleged anti-party activities