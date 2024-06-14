Based on secret inputs, Cachar police in Assam conducted a special operation in an inter-state border area and apprehended 3 individuals who were in possession of 21,000 Yaba tablets.

The consignment was brought from a neighbouring state.

In a significant anti-drug operation, authorities in Karimganj seized banned drugs valued at approximately Rs 66 crore in the Lamajuar area on June 12.

The joint operation was led by IGP STF Partha Sarthi Mahanta and Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.



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During the operation, officials recovered two lakh twenty thousand banned Yaba tablets hidden inside the backlights of an unnumbered Bolero Camper vehicle originating from Mizoram. Three individuals from Tripura, identified as Khairul Hussain, Nabir Hussain, and Man Mia, were arrested in connection with the haul.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta commented on the successful seizure and arrest, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.