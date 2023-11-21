Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that currently, the state police department has vacancies of only 120 sub-inspectors post.

CM Sarma while attending the passing out parade of the 52nd Basic Course at the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya said, "In Assam, police only 120 vacant posts are left...and I believe the job advertisement which has gone out will leave no room for any vacancy in the next year."

Speaking on the workload of the Sub-Inspectors, CM Sarma said that currently, one Sub-Inspector has to deal with an average of seven cases compared to 150-200 cases earlier.

"In the last three years the amount of recruitment carried out had left less room for vacancy for Sub-Inspectors and DSPs," the CM added.



Also Read: Assam government announces 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV posts

Earlier in October Assam government announced 12,600 job vacancies for Grade III and IV positions in various state government departments.

Taking to platform X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the advertisement of the vacancies and wrote, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month. The Health Department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and we are planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education Department soon. Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state".

The Chief Minister further added that an additional 5,000 vacancies in the police department were announced this month with 3,000 vacancies in the health department.