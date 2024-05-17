In a decisive action against local support networks aiding terrorist activities, the Assam Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a high-profile raid in Kanuwamari, Samaguri. The operation targeted the residence of Matiur Rahman, a suspect linked to the provision of SIM cards and forged documents to terrorist operatives.

Rahman, accused of aiding the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), was arrested following the raid. The ABT, associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), has been under intense scrutiny for its activities in the region. Rahman's arrest follows the detention of two ABT operatives, Bahar Mia (30) and Rasel Mia (40), from Guwahati railway station earlier this week. The two Bangladeshi nationals were found residing illegally in India, possessing fraudulent Indian documents intended to further their terrorist agenda in Assam.

The operation in Guwahati led to the discovery of incriminating evidence, including fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. Subsequent investigations pointed to Matiur Rahman as a key facilitator, providing the terrorists with necessary documents and communication tools. Acting on these findings, the SIT from Guwahati executed the raid on Rahman's residence with precision.

During the raid, authorities highlighted Rahman's extensive history of illegal activities. Notably, in July of the previous year, police had confiscated an Aadhaar card-making machine from Rahman's home, indicating his involvement in producing fake identification documents. Rahman had been released from jail only a few months prior to this latest operation.

Further investigations revealed that Bahar Mia had stayed at Rahman's house for 15 days, underscoring the close collaboration between Rahman and the terrorist network. This raid marks a significant step in Assam's ongoing crackdown on local networks supporting terrorist activities, aiming to dismantle the infrastructure aiding such operatives.

The Assam Police continue to intensify their efforts to root out terrorism from the region, ensuring that individuals aiding such networks face swift justice.