In a proactive move against narcotics trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed a well-coordinated raid this afternoon (April 30) at Dakhingaon, Saukuchi Road, under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station. The operation yielded significant results, with several individuals apprehended and contraband seized.

During the raid, the STF detained two individuals suspected of involvement in drug peddling. Identified as Babidul Haque (26) and Nur Mohammad (24), both hailing from Udmari village in Barpeta district, they were found in possession of illicit substances and other incriminating evidence.

The STF seized a substantial quantity of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.5 grams, concealed within a soapbox. Additionally, cash amounting to Rs. 30,200, two mobile phones, and a 125cc Bajaj Pulsar bearing registration number AS 15 U 9994 were confiscated during the operation.

Babidul Haque, son of Mamat Hafijuddin, and Nur Mohammad, son of late Rafiq Ali, both residents of Udmari village under Kalgachia Police Station in Barpeta district, were present at the scene of the raid. However, they are currently residing in Hatigaon, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) district.

As per official sources, necessary legal formalities are being carried out in connection with the apprehension of the suspects. The Assam Police assured that stringent action will be taken in accordance with the law to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the region.