The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, conducted a successful raid in the Koinadhara area under Basistha Police Station limits in Guwahati.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out the operation, apprehending a drug peddler and recovering a significant quantity of suspected heroin.

During the raid, the STF team seized 23 vials containing approximately 30.5 grams of suspected heroin, along with other incriminating materials.