Assam Police STF seizes heroin in Guwahati, arrests one
In a successful operation, the Special Task Force of Assam Police conducted a raid on the illegal drug trade in Guwahati's Koinadhara area, resulting in the arrest of a suspected drug peddler and seizure of significant quantity of suspected heroin.
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Assam Police STF seizes heroin in Guwahati, arrests one
The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, conducted a successful raid in the Koinadhara area under Basistha Police Station limits in Guwahati.
Acting on credible intelligence, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out the operation, apprehending a drug peddler and recovering a significant quantity of suspected heroin.
During the raid, the STF team seized 23 vials containing approximately 30.5 grams of suspected heroin, along with other incriminating materials.
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