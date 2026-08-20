Assam Police stop 17 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering state

Assam Police stopped 17 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering the state in the early hours of August 20, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said the group was identified during an alert operation and prevented from entering India. He reiterated that people entering the country without valid documents would be sent back.

“No Kaagaz No Entry!” Sarma said in a social media post. He said the state would remain open to those who enter legally, but “for illegal entrants, there is only one way – BACK”.

The chief minister did not specify the location where the 17 people were intercepted or where they were sent back.

Assam has an integrated check post at Sribhumi and a land customs station at Mankachar along the India-Bangladesh border.

The Assam government has repeatedly said it is working towards making the state free of illegal infiltration. Police have maintained heightened vigilance along the border to prevent undocumented entry into the state.

The BSF has also stepped up surveillance along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast following unrest in Bangladesh last year.

An official said Assam Police remained on high alert along the border and were checking for illegal entry, with those found without valid documents being pushed back.