Assam police have seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 65 crore in two separate operations in Sribhumi and Cachar districts. These coordinated efforts underline the state’s unwavering commitment to breaking the drug nexus.

In Sribhumi, police, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a truck in the Hathikhira area. During the operation, officers discovered 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets weighing over 16 kilograms, valued at Rs 45 crore in the market. One suspect was apprehended, and further investigations are ongoing. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation on X, stating, “Good job @assampolice! Let us continue to break the nexus of drugs in the State.”

Meanwhile, in Cachar district, the Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with the local police, conducted a late-night raid on Silcoorie Road in Silchar. The operation, led by STF Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, resulted in the arrest of Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai. Laskar was caught transporting 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin on his motorcycle. The confiscated drugs are estimated to have a market value of ₹20 crore.

Dr. Mahanta confirmed, “We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar and recovered significant quantities of narcotics during the raid.”

These back-to-back operations highlight the Assam Police’s proactive approach in combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of the region’s citizens.





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