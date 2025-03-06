The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam, on March 6, released the Assam Police Sub-Inspector result 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the Combined Written Test (CWT-2025) can view their results on the official website, www.slprbassam.in.

Steps to avail the result:

1. Open the official SLPRB Assam website: www.slprbassam.in.

2. Click the 'Results' tab or the Assam Police SI Recruitment 2025 result link.

3. Enter the required credentials and submit.

4. Download the result.

Applicants who have been selected in the written exam will next undergo the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The tests will be conducted at the 4th Assam Police Battalion at Kahilipara, Guwahati from March 17, 2025.

Check the Assam Police SI 2025 schedule

March 18 (7:00 am): SI (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions (female applicants)

March 19-20 (7:00 am): SI (UB) in Assam Police and SI (Communication) in APRO (male applicants)

March 21 (7:00 am): SI (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions (male applicants)

To download the Assam police SI PST and PET Admit Card, shortlisted applicants are required to download the admit card from the website of SLPRB prior to scheduled test dates from www.slprbassam.in.



After clicking on the link for the 'Admit Card', candidates must enter the necessary details like application number, name, and date of birth. Next, the admit card will be downloaded.