A Police Sub-Inspector of Gohpur Police Station was caught red handed by the department's anti corruption team while taking bribe from a lady near the police station.



The arrested SI reportedly took Rs 20,000 in cash from the lady and fell into the trap of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption . He was allegedly taking the bribe for giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case.

Police said that follow up is being done and further procedures are on. " They called me over phone on 3rd of December and said that there is a case registered against my husband. They told me that they will have to arrest me and my husband and if i fail to give them money. When i said i don't have money, they told me i should pay at least 1 lakhs rupees to dissolve the case", the lady said.

They even warned the lady of severe outcome if she failed to pay the money try to disclose the information to anyone. However, the lady picked up courage and informed the Anti-Corruption Branch about the incident. With the help of the Anti Corruption branch officials police were able to nab the culprit involved in the bribery case.

Earlier on September , 2022 a sub-inspector of the Assam Police was arrested in Nagaon district for allegedly demanding a bribe for facilitating bail of an accused person.

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended the second officer of the Kachua Police Station on graft charges.

In yet another incident earlier on October , 2022 an assistant sub-inspector in Lakhimpur district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption branch on bribery charges.