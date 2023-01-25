In a sensational incident, a Police Sub Inspector in Majuli reportedly tried to kill his ex-girlfriend with a blade. The Police Sub-Inspector have been identified as Parag Chaudhary and is being posted in Kamalabari police station. Police have arrested the culprit and is in police custody.

According to reports Parag Chaudhary attacked his ex-girlfriend with blade in her neck following which, the girl sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to Jorhat for better medical treatment.

Earlier on 13 March , 2022, An Assam police constable was arrested for allegedly killing his four-month pregnant wife at his official quarter near Sadar Police station in Dibrugarh district.

Police said the accused constable, identified as Biki Chetia, used his service revolver to shoot his wife.

The couple got married four years ago and it appears there was some domestic dispute between them, officials said, adding that the accused was probably under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"He has confessed to the crime. Chetia killed his wife due to a family dispute," a senior police official said.

The accused's wife, Jayashree Chetia, was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital after being shot , but doctors could not save her despite their best efforts.

Hundreds of locals gheraoed the Dibrugarh police station the next morning demanding action against the accused police constable.

An investigation was immediately launched to know the motive behind the murder.