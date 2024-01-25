The Assam police have summoned Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah for allegedly violating the permitted route and inciting disruptions in Jorhat town during Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra.

In a notice sent under section 41 (A) Cr.Pc by the Jorhat Police, as stated by Sub-Inspector Hirok Jyoti Changmai, I/O of the case has asked the Congress leader to appear on January 31, 2023 at 11 AM.

The case was registered in response to incidents that occurred during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which is currently passing through Jorhat district in Assam.

The notice sent to the Congress leader states- "The investigation of Jorhat PS Case No. 20/2024 U/S-120(13)/115(11)/143/147/188/283/323/353 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act. Registered at Police Station:- Jorhat it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the Investigating Officer on 31/01/2024 at Jorhat PS at 11 AM."



Also Read: Assam police register suo moto case against Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra organizers for route violation

The allegations against Borah and other Congress leaders include provocation, and damage to public property.

The Jorhat police have registered a suo moto case against the organizers of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra for allegedly violating the permitted route and inciting disruptions in Jorhat town. The incident unfolded on January 18 evening when the yatra reportedly deviated from the approved path, leading to chaos and confrontations with law enforcement.

The police claim that the yatra organizers, led by KB Byju, took an unauthorized route through Jorhat Town without the necessary permission. The abrupt change in the procession's course resulted in a disturbance, with allegations that the organizers encouraged the crowd to break traffic barricades and assault on-duty police personnel.

The police have lodged the case based on a formal complaint, and it has been assigned the Jorhat PS case number 20/2024. The charges against the accused, including K B Byju and others, include sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 115(II) (abetment of an offence), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 208 (false statement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.