The Assam police has temporarily suspended the movement of heavy vehicles on NH-27 between Jatinga and Harangajao in Dima Hasao district.

Vehicles travelling to and from Barak Valley have been instructed to take the alternative route via Meghalaya (National Highway- 6) till further orders.

The police issued a press release, directing the prohibition of movement of heavy vehicles, with 12 wheels or more, and long trucks/trailers over 24 feet due to frequent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction.

In its press release, the Assam police stated, "Due to frequent rainfalls, subsidence of land/road surface and on-going construction works, the plying of heavy commercial vehicles with 12 wheels or more including long trucks/trailers, (more than 24 feet in length) has been temporarily prohibited in between the stretch of Jatinga to Harangajao of the National Highway-27 within Dima Hasao district."

Regarding the same, the police directed that heavy vehicles i.e., 12 wheelers or more and long trucks/trailers, travelling to and from Barak Valley should take the alternative route via Meghalaya (National Highway- 6) till further orders.