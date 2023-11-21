The Assam police have taken action against a video posted by a woman from Assam who allegedly accused her husband of domestic violence.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh addressed a recent video appeal highlighting domestic violence by a woman from Lakhimpur district currently residing in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the woman who has been married to Amarchand Rathi of Nokha recorded a video highlighting her plight.

The victim claimed that she was married at the age of 16 to a 37-year-old man and stayed in Rajasthan for 7-8 years wherein she had to face domestic violence.



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In response to the video, Assam DGP on his X handle wrote, "Reference recent video appeal of a gracious lady from Assam located in Rajasthan - The gracious lady is originally from Bihpuria, Lakhimpur and married to one Amarchand Rathi of Nokha in 2007. The lady had gone to Rajasthan in Oct 2023 and had lodged an FIR in Nokha PS vide 611/2023 u/S 498(A)/323/341/354(A) IPC. Amarchand Rathi is in Nokha police station currently and action is being taken per law. We are monitoring."