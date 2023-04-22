In a breaking news development, the Assam Police has dispatched a team of four officialsc to Karnataka to apprehend Srinivas BV, the National Youth Congress president in connection with Dispur PS Case No 692/2023. The case has been registered under sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354, 354A(iv), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 67 of The Information Technology Act. Angkita Dutta, the expelled Assam Youth Congress president had filed a police complaint against him. The Congress party had expelled Dutta for six years from its primary membership for alleged "anti-party activities".



According to the complaint filed with Assam's Dispur police station on April 19, Dutta has accused Srinivas BV of being "sexist, chauvinistic, and outraging a woman's modesty". She has alleged that Srinivas BV had been harassing her physically and mentally for the past six months by making sexist comments and threatening her with consequences if she complained against him to top Congress leaders.

Dutta's complaint further stated, "He heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatening me using slang words, saying he will ruin my career in the Congress if I complained against him to the high office bearers of the party."

The Congress's Assam unit had issued a show cause notice to Dutta, asking her to explain her conduct despite assurances from the party leadership that her grievances would be addressed. However, Dutta has claimed that she only informed Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah about the harassment two days ago, suggesting that the timing of the allegations could be related to the upcoming assembly polls in Srinivas BV's home state of Karnataka.

Also Read: Assam: Congress expels Angkita Dutta from the party for six years over her alleged ‘anti-party’ activities

In response to the serious allegations against Srinivas BV, the Assam Police has taken swift action and sent a team to Karnataka to arrest him. The case has raised significant attention as it involves a top leader of the National Youth Congress and has implications for the upcoming elections. The Congress party is facing turmoil in Assam as it grapples with the fallout of the harassment allegations and the expulsion of Angkita Dutta, while Srinivas BV's arrest could have further repercussions on the political landscape in Karnataka. The situation remains fluid, and all eyes are on the developments in this high-profile case.

Also Read: Srinivas BV heckled me, used slang and sexist words to harass me: Angkita Dutta