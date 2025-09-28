Assam Police team to fly to Singapore to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death

A special team of Assam Police, led by Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh along with Additional Superintendent of Police Tarun Goyal, is set to depart for Singapore on Tuesday, September 30, to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.



The investigation will encompass key locations associated with the incident, including the Pan Pacific Hotel, a yacht linked to the matter, and other relevant sites.



Police will also look into individuals who had direct contact with Zubeen during his stay in Singapore, in order to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to his untimely demise.



Authorities have emphasized that the probe will extend to hotels, yachts, and medical facilities where the late singer might have received treatment.