Assam Police personnel are maintaining constant vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent infiltration attempts.

The following Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and pushed back in the early hours: Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Akhi Sk, and Lakhipur Akhtar.

Karimganj police, in a late-night operation, intercepted and deported three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter Assam illegally. The individuals, identified as Md Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun, were apprehended and subsequently pushed back across the border on August 28.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to announce the successful operation, emphasising the state's ongoing commitment to border security. "In line with our policy to safeguard our borders against any infiltration, Karimganj police detected the following Bangladeshi nationals and subsequently pushed them back," Sarma stated.

This incident is part of a broader trend of heightened border vigilance in Assam. Earlier in the week, authorities arrested two other Bangladeshi nationals at Badarpur railway station.

The suspects, 36-year-old Masum Khan from Modelganj and 15-year-old Sonia Akhtar from Dhaka had allegedly entered India through the Madhoppur-Agartala route and were heading to Bangalore. In that case, Assam Police collaborated with the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure prompt deportation.