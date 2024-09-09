The Assam Police intercepted two Bangladeshi infiltrators along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj, continuing its frequent vigil to prevent infiltration attempts.

The two infiltrators have been identified as Shahadat Hussain and ⁠Priyanka Gain.

Upon receiving information, the police successfully intercepted the duo and pushed them across the border.

An investigation into the matter has been launched and further process in underway.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appreciated the police force and exalted the need to remain vigilant towards infiltration threat.

Earlier, in a similar incident last week, Assam Police personnel apprehended Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back in the early hours. They were identified as Afroja Jahirul Sardar, Tumpa Haque, Ridoy Sk, Akhi Sk, and Lakhipur Akhtar.

Karimganj police, in a late-night operation, intercepted and deported three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter Assam illegally. The individuals, identified as Md Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun, were apprehended and subsequently pushed back across the border on August 28.