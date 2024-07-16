A potential dacoity was prevented in Assam on July 15 night when police apprehended six individuals following a tip-off. The operation, spanning multiple police jurisdictions, culminated in the arrest of the suspects in Pathsala.

At approximately 8:30 pm, authorities received intelligence about a white Mahindra vehicle carrying 6-7 individuals planning to pick up an accomplice in Simla before executing a dacoity at a residence under the Bashbari Police Post jurisdiction.

Responding swiftly, a team led by the SDPO Salbari, along with officers from Simla and Anandabazar OP, pursued the vehicle from Simla to Pathsala via Salbari. Coordinating with Pathsala Police Station, they successfully intercepted the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01BB6045, at the Pathsala traffic point.

The six apprehended individuals, ranging in age from 26 to 43 years, hail from various districts across Assam, including Kamrup, Goalpara, and Dhubri. They were identified as Ajim Uddin, Bhaskar Rabha, Sobur Uddin, Johar Ali, Abdul Barek, and Mukanda Rabha.

The case is now under further investigation as authorities work to uncover more details about the planned dacoity and any potential wider criminal network.