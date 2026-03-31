Assam Police tightens security in Sribhumi ahead of Assembly polls, intensifies vehicle checks

Assam Police have stepped up security measures in Sribhumi district ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026, conducting regular vehicle inspections and closely monitoring movement to prevent any potential disruptions or transportation of illegal items.

To ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling, police have increased the number of checkposts across major roads and highways in the district. The intensified surveillance aims to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Sribhumi Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley said that additional forces have been deployed to strengthen security arrangements. “We have received extra forces for ensuring the security of the district. All local police personnel are in place, and checking is being carried out so that people can participate in free and fair elections,” she stated.

The elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The polls are witnessing heightened political activity, with major parties campaigning extensively to secure voter support.

The ruling BJP-led NDA is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking to return to power in the state.