Assam Police will conduct the second Body Mass Index (BMI) scheduled on August 16, 2024.

Taking to X, Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh said, "One year since we announced the first of the annual BMI test for @assampolice personnel. Buoyed by encouraging first steps, it’s time to start preparing for 2024 BMI test scheduled to start from August 16th 2024".

On May 16, 2023, Assam Police had decided to go in for professional recording of BMI of all Assam Police personnel including IPS/APS officers and all DEF/Bn/Organisations.

Additionally, police personnel who were found to be obese (BMI 30+) category, were given a window for another three months time to reduce weight.

Last year, the tests were held at 36 locations across Assam on August 16, and DGP Singh was the first officer to go through it.

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