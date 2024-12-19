The Assam Police is set to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Congress leaders following an attempt to breach the security at Raj Bhavan.

The incident occurred when Congress members allegedly tried to forcibly enter the Governor's residence by breaking through police barricades, leading to chaos in the area on December 18.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a statement on his social media account, emphasised that the Governor's institution should remain above partisan politics. He mentioned that the police will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, which will include reviewing video footage of the event.



Also Read: Assam: Man brings 'beef' at home after quarrelling with wife in Baksa

"The institution of the Governor stands above partisan politics. Yesterday, Congress party leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhavan by breaching police barricades and causing chaos in the vicinity. The police will register an FIR and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, including a review of video recordings. Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near Raj Bhavan. A designated area has already been allocated for protests and demonstrations," wrote on his X handle.

In light of the incident, the Chief Minister announced that no demonstrations would be allowed near Raj Bhavan in the future.

A specific area has been designated for protests and demonstrations to ensure such events are conducted in an orderly manner.