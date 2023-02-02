In a meeting held on February 2 in a hybrid mode (both physical and virtual), which was attended by all Officers of the Assam Police from the rank of SP till the DGP, a slew of decisions were taken by Assam Police which includes:



- All District SP Offices and the Assam Police Headquarters will ensure that an Officer is available from 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM every working day to interact with the Public for ensuring Grievance Redressal, beginning February 13, 2023.



- All Districts SPs will put in place a system to ensure that all the Personnel working in their jurisdiction get a weekly off mandatorily,except in exigencies. This, however, would not apply to those holding Charge Posts (including ICs and OCs of OPs and PSs).



- All Districts, Battalions and Organisations, including AP Headquarters will ensure that pending Pension cases are cleared within the next two months and henceforth preparation of Pension papers for retiring Personnel will begin atleast a year before their date of superannuation.



- The Name Plate of all Personnel should be in the local language or bilingual, so as to ensure better visibility with the people.The Director General of Police exhorted all Officers and Personnel to:



- Ensure correct and polite behaviour with the people they serve.



- Give due respect and ensure the dignity of their colleagues across ranks.



- Take care of their own health, so that they are fit and well to ensure

better service delivery to the public.



- Maintain the highest level of professional and personal discipline, across

all ranks.