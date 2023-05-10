Assam Police will be launching an app that will enable people to file complaints online with the help of mobile phones within a short time span in a bid to bridge the gap between the citizens and the police.

The app will be available on Google Play Store where people can simply download it and file complaints from their mobile phones. This will make the process of filing complaints smooth and hassle-free as citizens will be able to do the work without even going to the police station.

''So far, the app has not been developed, but soon it will be,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Singh told India Today NE.

As per reports, this will also alert the police immediately after a crime has been committed and it will allow them to remain upfront about the matter.

With the help of this app, Assam police department on the whole will turn out to be easily accessible to the public which will give an edge to both the public and the police department.

The launch of the app will be one of the many steps that have already been taken towards the well-being of society.

The reports also claimed that the launch of the app will keep the police force highly motivated and will help mitigate the crime rates since the early filing of cases would mean quick reach towards the ones at fault.

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