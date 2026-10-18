Assam police to move Supreme Court against bail for Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg in Zubeen Garg case

Assam police will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court's bail orders for Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg in connection with music icon Zubeen Garg's death case, Special DGP CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta said on October18.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said the appeals would be filed once the courts reopen after the ongoing holidays. He added that the trial was progressing on a day-to-day basis before a fast-track court, with 134 witnesses examined so far.

"As far as bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two of the accused persons, Amritprabha Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, it has been decided that we will move to the Supreme Court challenging the order of bail granted to these two accused persons," Gupta said.

"The procedure will happen very soon. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals," he added.

The Gauhati High Court recently granted bail to Sandipan Garg, a suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and cousin of the late singer. He was arrested by the SIT in connection with the case. A single bench of Justice Rajesh Mazumdar granted him bail after hearing his petition.

Amritprabha Mahanta, another accused in the case, had also been granted bail by the High Court. Assam Police's proposed move to challenge both orders comes as the trial continues before the fast-track court.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba-diving incident, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the Northeast India Festival since 2013, was also arrested in connection with the singer's death. In August, the Supreme Court directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and expeditious trial against him in the case.

With the trial underway and 134 witnesses examined, the police are preparing to challenge the bail granted to the two accused before the Supreme Court.