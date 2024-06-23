The 9th edition of the prestigious All India Police Sports - Judo Cluster 2024 will commence in Guwahati, organized under the auspices of the All India Police Sports Board. Assam Police proudly welcomes this year's event, which will see participation from 40 teams representing State Polices and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across India.

Scheduled from June 24th to June 30th, the tournament features major martial arts disciplines and promises a week of intense competition. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 PM on June 24th at Karmabeer Nabin Ch. Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai, marking the official start of the sporting extravaganza.

G.P. Singh IPS, Director General of Police, Assam, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, highlighting the significance of the event in promoting sportsmanship and camaraderie among police personnel nationwide.

The Judo Cluster will showcase five prominent martial arts disciplines: Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, and Pencak Silat. These competitions will be hosted across two distinguished venues in Guwahati:

• Karmabeer Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai: Taekwondo, Wushu, and Karate

• Bhogeswari Phukanoni Indoor Stadium, Dispur: Judo and Pencak Silat

The event will also unveil its iconic mascot, Luit, during the opening ceremony, symbolizing the spirit of unity and excellence in sports.

With over 1500 participants converging from various parts of India, the tournament is poised to witness remarkable displays of skill and determination. Athletes are gearing up to compete fiercely, embodying the core values of sportsmanship and fair play.