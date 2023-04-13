Amid All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AAKRASU) demand of apology from Zubeen Garg for his purported comments made on Koch Rajbongshi, the Bongaigaon police have assured to provide full security to the singer during his Bihu performances.

Speaking to the media, Bongaigaon District Superintendent of Police Swapnanil Deka said that AAKRASU, who had demanded the cancellation of Zubin Garg's event, urged them to give up their demands and also made it clear that the security aspect will be fully monitored by the police in any way.

Zubin Garg is set to perform at a cultural programme on April 16, to mark the central Rongali Bihu festival at Gandhimaydan in Bongaigaon.

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The All Koch-Rajbanshi Students' Union (AKRASU) demanded that Zubin Garg refrain from performing at the cultural event.



''We will not allow him (Zubeen Garg) to perform not Bongaigaon but across the state until and unless he apologized for his alleged comment on a separate state of 'Kamatapur','' a member of AAKRASU told while speaking to media.

''We have come to know that he will perform at Bongaigaon Gandhimaidan, We want to request organizers to tell Zubeen Garg to apologize else we will not allow him to perform,'' he added.

AAKRASU on March 3 had banned the singer for his alleged comment on a separate state of 'Kamatapur'

“Zubeen Garg is a singer, so he needs to behave accordingly. He shouldn't remark on a topic he does not really know. We heard that he had been invited to perform in our district by several committees, but we are vehemently opposed to this. And we prohibited him from playing in our district”, said the general secretary of AAKRASU while to media over the issue.