The Assam Police is set to transfer two cases related to the ULFA-I's bomb threat on Independence Day to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh. The announcement was made on August 20.

Speaking to India Today NE, DGP Singh said that the Assam Police registered 10 cases following the militant outfit ULFA-I's claim of planting explosives in 25 locations across the state on August 15. "Two of these cases will be handed over to the NIA, one case of Guwahati and Lakhimpur each. We have already requested the Central government to facilitate this transfer immediately," said Singh.

The police have made significant headway in the investigation. In Sivasagar, four individuals have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the plot, with one person believed to be a key player. "For the integrity of the investigation, further details cannot be disclosed at this stage, but rest assured, the perpetrators will face justice," Singh added.

The DGP also issued a warning against those attempting to disrupt Assam's development. "The state has been making remarkable progress in a peaceful environment. This incident is an attempt to derail that progress, and we will ensure that law and order are upheld," he said.

Regarding a bomb scare at a Guwahati shopping mall on Monday, Singh mentioned that it was a hoax, similar to other false alarms in major Indian malls over the past six months. "The mall was evacuated and a thorough search was conducted, but nothing was found," he said.

The ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for planting bombs at 25 sites, intending to detonate them on Independence Day, but a technical failure thwarted their plans. Assam Police has since launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident further.