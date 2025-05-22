A high-level conference of Assam’s Superintendents of Police concluded Wednesday, May 21, with a renewed focus on strengthening law enforcement, streamlining investigations, and accelerating police reforms to build a more accountable and citizen-focused force.

Held at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district, the meeting was led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who announced a significant new initiative aimed at improving the performance of the state's prosecution system. The move, centred on the office of the Director of Prosecution, is expected to enhance the quality and speed of criminal investigations and court proceedings across Assam.

During the conference, Sarma reviewed several major law enforcement breakthroughs. These included the busting of an ivory smuggling network near the Assam-Bhutan border, the neutralisation of a rhino poaching gang operating across 11 districts, the dismantling of drug trafficking rings, and the exposure of a fake SIM card racket in Morigaon. Additional successes highlighted were the arrest of a cyber fraud group in Sonitpur and the disruption of a counterfeit currency syndicate.

The conference also reinforced the Assam government's broader agenda to modernise the police force through technology and structured reforms. Aimed at improving public trust and operational transparency, the strategy positions law enforcement as both proactive and people-centric.

This was the latest in a series of SPs' conferences introduced under Sarma’s administration, with the first held in Kaziranga on June 9, 2021. The gatherings are designed to assess law enforcement performance and set priorities for the coming year.

Wednesday’s session was attended by senior officials, including Home Minister (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence), Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr KK Dwivedi.