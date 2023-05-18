In a major development post the alleged death of SI Junmoni Rabha in an accident case, as many as 148 constable-level policemen have been transferred.

The order further states, "In the interest of public service and as per the decision of district level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, HC-WUBC of DEF is transferred and posted with immediate effect."

Earlier DGP Assam, GP Singh asserted that the investigation into the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam.

Also Read: Ahead of SI Junmoni Rabha's death Assam police registered case against her; CID to probe into the road mishap

This decision comes in the wake of growing demands from various sections of society for a fair and impartial probe into FIR Nu 0183/2023, in which SI Junmoni Rabha was named as an accused.

The incident unfolded on May 15, when an FIR was registered at the North Lakhimpur Police Station under multiple sections, including 120-B, 395, 397, 342, and 387. SI Junmoni Rabha's name was mentioned as one of the accused individuals.

The local police, including the Lakhimpur Police and Nagaon Police, swiftly took lawful action following the registration of the crime.

Earlier, the family members of Junmoni Rabha called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The incident, which took place in Assam's Nagaon district on May 15 night, left her loved ones questioning the events leading up to the fatal crash.