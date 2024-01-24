Assam Police on January 24 transferred the criminal case filed against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders to Crime Investigation Department (CID) for violating guidelines resulting in allegations of violence, provocation and damage to public property.

"With reference to Basistha PS Case No. 55/24 U/S.120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act relating to violation of various laws during road event of Indian National Congress at Guwahati on January 23rd 2024 has been transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam", wrote Director General of Police GP Singh on platform X.

The FIR, registered under sections 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act, includes non-bailable charges such as Section 353 (Assault on public servant), Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), and Section 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from duty).

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing his concerns on a microblogging site, accused the Congress leaders of wanton acts of violence, provocation, and assault on police personnel. The clash occurred after Assam Police, following Sarma's directive, halted the yatra's entry into Guwahati, leading to protests from Congress workers.

Sarma, in a scathing post, slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd and violating guidelines, resulting in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati. The Chief Minister directed Assam DGP GP Singh to register a criminal case against Gandhi, urging the use of social media footage as evidence.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our peaceful state. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," Sarma posted.

Tensions flared up in Guwahati on January 23 as supporters of Rahul Gandhi clashed with the police during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's re-entry into Assam. The government's denial of permission for the yatra to use main routes inside Guwahati led to heightened security at Khanapara, the city's entry point.

Also read: Assam Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar; three non-bailable sections invoked