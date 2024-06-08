Assam police have made major strides in dismantling a cryptocurrency scam that has swindled unsuspecting individuals out of their hard-earned money. The operation has led to the apprehension of two primary suspects and the seizure of substantial assets.

The investigation was set into motion after Jahan Uddin, a resident of Atanagar village in Karimganj, Assam, lodged a complaint. Uddin had been involved with an agency that claimed to deal in cryptocurrency investments. However, he soon realized that the operation was a fraudulent scheme, designed to lure victims with promises of exorbitant returns through bogus cryptocurrency applications.

Responding swiftly to Uddin’s First Information Report (FIR), the police launched an intensive investigation. This led to the arrest of Sultan Ahmed Choudhury and Mustaquin Ahmed Laskar. Choudhury, a resident of Lavour Potha village in Katigorah, Cachar, and Laskar, from Sonai in the same district, were apprehended with the assistance of the Sonai and Kalain Police Stations.

A subsequent raid at Choudhury's residence uncovered a substantial sum of approximately Rs. 50 lakh. Additionally, authorities seized several electronic devices, including a laptop and mobile handset, as well as a Tata Nexon vehicle. These assets are believed to be linked to the fraudulent activities conducted by the syndicate.

Police officials are now working diligently to identify further accomplices involved in the scam. Their efforts are focused on unraveling the complex network of deceit orchestrated through these fraudulent cryptocurrency applications.