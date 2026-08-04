Assam police urges responsible sharing of flood content, calls for protection of children’s privacy

Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam, the Assam Police on Tuesday, August 4 issued an advisory urging social media users, influencers and content creators to exercise restraint while sharing visuals from flood-affected areas, with a particular emphasis on protecting the privacy, dignity and safety of children.

The advisory comes in the wake of a surge in online content depicting scenes from inundated regions, prompting concerns over the exposure of children’s identities and the circulation of distressing visuals. The police noted that children affected by the disaster remain especially vulnerable and called for greater sensitivity in digital reporting and content creation.

In a message shared on its official social media platforms, the Assam Police appealed to users to refrain from posting images or videos that could compromise the identity or emotional well-being of minors. It advised content creators to blur the faces of children featured in flood-related visuals and avoid revealing personal information such as their names, home addresses, school details or exact locations.

The advisory further urged the public not to interview children in distress or encourage them to recount traumatic experiences for social media content. It also cautioned against circulating any visuals that could place children at risk, cause embarrassment or add to their emotional distress.

Emphasising responsible digital behaviour during humanitarian crises, the Assam Police appealed to users to avoid sharing or amplifying harmful content and to report such instances whenever they come across them. The advisory underscored the collective responsibility of social media users to ensure that disaster coverage does not compromise the rights and well-being of children affected by the floods.